FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 3,160 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $151.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.31.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

