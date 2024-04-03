FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 604 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,641 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 372,358 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 631 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,112,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $171.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $177.59. The company has a market cap of $190.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,360 shares of company stock worth $6,803,208 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

