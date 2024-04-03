FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Buys New Position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.38% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 373,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,666,000 after purchasing an additional 54,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTRB opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $42.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.77.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About PGIM Total Return Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from PGIM Total Return Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

