FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5,191.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DJD stock opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46. The company has a market cap of $300.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $48.13.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

