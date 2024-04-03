FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $186.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.63. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.