FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after buying an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 556,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,234,000 after acquiring an additional 237,905 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

