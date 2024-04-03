FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after acquiring an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $175,992,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,642,000 after acquiring an additional 336,605 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,958,000 after acquiring an additional 293,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,500,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $232.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

