FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $294.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

