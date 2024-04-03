FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 99,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 79,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $85.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $70.68 and a one year high of $90.33. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.83.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

