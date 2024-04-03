FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 497,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 11,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 21,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $113.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $114.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.