FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $214.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.04. The stock has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus raised their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

