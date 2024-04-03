FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 55,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Oracle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 435,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $45,865,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 24,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Oracle by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 58,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $124.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.65. The stock has a market cap of $341.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $92.09 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC increased their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

