FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $170.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

