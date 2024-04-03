FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,277,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,633,000. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,953,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $177.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.47. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.