FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $176,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.