FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 15,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.11.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HON opened at $200.23 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The firm has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

