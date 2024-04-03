FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $348,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 63,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,784 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWV opened at $136.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.29. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $109.96 and a 1 year high of $140.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

