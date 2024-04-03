FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.