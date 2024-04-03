FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after buying an additional 1,140,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after buying an additional 845,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,601,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 507.3% in the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,683,000 after buying an additional 558,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,451,000 after purchasing an additional 418,536 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.51.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

