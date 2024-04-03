FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Invests $208,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 705 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,728,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,025,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6,453.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 437,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,670,000 after purchasing an additional 431,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 463.5% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 493,053 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after buying an additional 405,553 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

In other news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $273.40 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.08.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

