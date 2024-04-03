FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Makes New $34,000 Investment in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,083 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

