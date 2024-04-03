FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases 1,154 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $227.93 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $230.87. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.58.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

