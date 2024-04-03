FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PRFZ opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0861 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.