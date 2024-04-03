FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newton One Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 55,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 77,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $341.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $242.98 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The firm has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

