FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 1,323 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.22 and a 52 week high of $117.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

