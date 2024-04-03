FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 150 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $225.01 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $239.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.93.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

