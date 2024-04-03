FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 182 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 591,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,491,000 after acquiring an additional 271,167 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,905.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 824,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,605,000 after purchasing an additional 807,540 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.52. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

