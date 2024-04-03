FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $107.91 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.64 and its 200 day moving average is $98.36.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

