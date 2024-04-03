FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $2,914,455.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.85.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $275.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.00. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $291.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

