FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Short Interest Update

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the February 29th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FGI Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

FGI Industries Stock Up 3.6 %

FGI opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. FGI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

About FGI Industries

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

