Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Chairman Buys $11,330.88 in Stock

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) Chairman Brian J. Cali purchased 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.84 per share, with a total value of $11,330.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 393,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,227,721.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 17.30%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

