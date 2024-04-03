Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.99

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $49.90, with a volume of 11967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $926.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

