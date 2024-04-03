Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.58 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 142.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 612,963 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $75,802,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 228.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,847,000 after purchasing an additional 339,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.70.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $126.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $106.69 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 11.99%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.