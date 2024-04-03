Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.89 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 56,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 347,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.48. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

