Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.05% of Arrow Electronics worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,097.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,097.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $127.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.08. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.69 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

