Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSTR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 364.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,074.00.
Insider Activity at MicroStrategy
In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total value of $3,262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total value of $3,262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $512,437.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,396 shares of company stock valued at $95,168,415 over the last 90 days. 22.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MicroStrategy Trading Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ MSTR opened at $1,578.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,060.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $680.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 2.89. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $266.00 and a 12 month high of $1,999.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.
MicroStrategy Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroStrategy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.