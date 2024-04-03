Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSTR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 364.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,074.00.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total value of $3,262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total value of $3,262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $512,437.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,396 shares of company stock valued at $95,168,415 over the last 90 days. 22.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $1,578.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,060.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $680.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 2.89. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $266.00 and a 12 month high of $1,999.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

MicroStrategy Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.