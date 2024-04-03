Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $851.59

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 851.59 ($10.69) and traded as high as GBX 864 ($10.85). Finsbury Growth & Income shares last traded at GBX 848 ($10.65), with a volume of 388,966 shares changing hands.
Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,209.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 851.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 839.73.
Finsbury Growth & Income Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Finsbury Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,714.29%.
Insider Transactions at Finsbury Growth & Income
About Finsbury Growth & Income
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
