Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $851.59

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 851.59 ($10.69) and traded as high as GBX 864 ($10.85). Finsbury Growth & Income shares last traded at GBX 848 ($10.65), with a volume of 388,966 shares changing hands.

Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,209.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 851.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 839.73.

Get Finsbury Growth & Income alerts:

Finsbury Growth & Income Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Finsbury Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,714.29%.

Insider Transactions at Finsbury Growth & Income

About Finsbury Growth & Income

In other news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden purchased 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 853 ($10.71) per share, with a total value of £1,185.67 ($1,488.41). In other Finsbury Growth & Income news, insider Simon Hayes acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £25,140 ($31,559.13). Also, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 139 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 853 ($10.71) per share, with a total value of £1,185.67 ($1,488.41). Insiders bought a total of 7,139 shares of company stock worth $5,976,567 in the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.