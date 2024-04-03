First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 2,115 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.48. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

