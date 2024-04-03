First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Intuit by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 139,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,148,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $626.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $175.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $648.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.72.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,475. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.