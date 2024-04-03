First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $631,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flower City Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,313 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,061,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,272,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,521,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.