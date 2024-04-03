First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

Shares of FV stock opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.79. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $57.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

