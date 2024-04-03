First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 297 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOGI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Logitech International by 249.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Logitech International stock opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.81. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In other news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $2,198,737 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

