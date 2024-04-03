First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 10,423 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 82,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in Intel by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 37,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $185.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

