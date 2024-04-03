First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,753 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.36.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of DAL opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.59%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

