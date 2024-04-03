First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.30.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 35,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

