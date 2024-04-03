First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.80

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 145940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

The stock has a market cap of $625.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXN. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

