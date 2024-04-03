First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.54

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.54 and last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 38125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $599.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Natural Gas ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 44,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 460,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 829.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 132,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 118,410 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.