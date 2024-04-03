First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSL. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FTSL opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

