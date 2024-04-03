FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the February 29th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

FitLife Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTLF opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.67 million, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.85. FitLife Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.64.

About FitLife Brands

Featured Stories

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products.

