Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $384.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.37.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.61 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith purchased 80,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,750,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 227,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,126.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 67.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

